× Students at Oklahoma City elementary school met by district superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY – Students at one Oklahoma City elementary school were greeted by a district official on their first day of school.

The students at Thelma Parks Elementary School had a chance to meet and talk with Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Aurora Lora.

In light of budget cuts, Lora says the district is facing challenges.

“The amount of money you get in the school district is dependent on the number of students you have, and so as the enrollment grows in the district, we do get a little bit more money for the student,” Lora said.

However, as class sizes continue to increase, there’s still a struggle.

Restore OKC is trying to help by raising donations for school supplies.