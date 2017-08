CUSHING, Okla. – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Cushing bank.

Around 2:48 p.m. on Monday, July 31, a white man, approximately 20 years old, walked into the Bank of Cushing.

The suspect, who was wearing a black baseball cap, sunglasses, a long-sleeve blue shirt, blue jeans and brown cowboy boots, handed the teller a note, demanding money.

The man then left the bank.

Anyone who may have information regarding this bank robbery should contact the FBI at (405)290-7770.