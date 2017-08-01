Toddler recovering after severe cold sore break out

DES MOINES, Iowa – An Iowa mother is warning others after her toddler was sent to the doctor following a cold sore break out.

Last month, Samantha Rodgers noticed that her 1-year-old son, Juliano, was starting to get red sores in and around his mouth.

“His sores were growing onto his hands and his neck and his stomach,” Rodgers said.

After three trips to the hospital, doctors finally diagnosed Juliano with a case of the herpes simplex virus, or cold sores.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says that cold sores are highly contagious and can be spread by saliva, skin and touching things that are contaminated with the virus.

“Pretty much this person gave my baby herpes, but not intentionally,” Rodgers told KWWL.

Juliano is recovering, but doctors say it is something he’ll have to deal with the rest of his life.