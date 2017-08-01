Tuesday will feel more like the start of October than the start of August

Today will feel more like the start of October than the start of August!

Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s, 15 degrees below normal!

Rain will slowly move from north to south across the state.

Cloud cover will stick around all day with light northeasterly winds.

Lows tonight will be about 10 degrees below normal in the mid 60s under cloudy skies.

A few showers will linger tonight, mainly east and south.

Sunshine returns tomorrow with partly cloudy skies.

Highs will climb to the upper 80s and lower 90s, still below normal.

A few storms are possible east.

Our next cold front starts to move into the state Thursday.

A few storms will develop northwest.

Highs will be the warmest of the week in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Scattered storms move in Friday with cooler highs in the low 80s.

The storm chances will continue through the weekend, especially for Sunday.

