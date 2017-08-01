Watch: Adorable toddler fist bumps everyone on Southwest flight

When it comes to traveling, most people don’t enjoy the process of getting to their destination.

However, one adorable toddler made the flight to Raleigh, North Carolina a little more pleasant for passengers.

As he was making his way to his seat on a Southwest flight, 2-year-old Guy Jakubowicz fist bumped and waved at everyone on the plane.

The adorable greeter’s mother posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “My son on the campaign trail, attempting to win the hearts of airline passengers in the hopes of becoming the next Southwest ambassador. He is making flying the friendly skies even friendlier with one first bump at a time!”