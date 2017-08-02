× 4.4 magnitude earthquake rattles near Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – Residents around Oklahoma felt a large earthquake Wednesday night.

According to the USGS, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 4.1 miles east/northeast of Edmond.

Records show the earthquake happened at 9:56 p.m.

Guthrie, Oklahoma, Choctaw, Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Midwest City, Oklahoma, may have felt it as well.

There are reports of power outages in NE Edmond.

Crews are aware and are working to restore power.

Power is out in NE Edmond after the most recent earthquake. We are assessing the situation and will update throughout the night. — Edmond Police Dept (@EdmondPD) August 3, 2017