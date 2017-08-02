Airbnb removes Colorado home from listing after ‘nightmare’ experience

BROOMFIELD, Colo. - Marissa Fox says she was excited about spending time with some of her closest friends in Colorado, so she turned to Airbnb to rent a house for a week.
However, she says she got a lot more than what she bargained for a couple of days into her stay.
"I thought it was a nightmare," Fox told KDVR. "We first noticed it with the phone chargers. We went into our bags and we realized our valuables were gone."
Fox says that thousands of dollars worth of belongings were taken from their bags, but they were even more disturbed when they found needles and drug residue in a nearby room.
"The cops arrived and they said that they were surprised that Airbnb let us rent from them because it was a known crack house in town," she said.
Records obtained by KDVR show that police have responded to the home dozens of times for drugs and sexual assaults.
Airbnb said the company always checks the background of hosts and guests.
"There have been more than 200 million guest arrivals in Airbnb listings to date and negative incidents are extremely rare," Airbnb spokesman Jasmine Mora said in a statement. "Airbnb has zero tolerance for this type of behavior and we immediately removed this user from our community.
"We are fully supporting our guest for the losses they incurred and we are reaching out to local law enforcement to assist them with their investigation. The safety of the Airbnb community is the most important thing we work on every day.”