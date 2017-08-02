× Amazon holds job hiring event, plans to hire more than 300 associates in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hundreds of people all over the country attended Amazon’s largest single day hiring event ever, including in Oklahoma City.

“Amazon Jobs is our biggest hiring event. We’re excited to be hiring over 50,000 new employees,” Erik Fairleigh, an Amazon spokesman, said.

Here in OKC, they’re hiring more than 300 part-time associates with benefits.

The new sorting center is under construction and is expected to open this year before the holiday season.

Interested candidates who weren’t able to attend the event in person may also apply online at www.amazon.com/JobsDay.