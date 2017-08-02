California woman receives threatening 4-page letter from Postmates driver after she didn’t leave tip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman in California who ordered a pizza through Postmates later received a four-page letter from the delivery person threatening to rob her since she did not leave a tip.

Lauren Ledford said she found the frightening letter on her doorstep, one week after she had a pizza delivered from Postmates.

In the letter, the delivery driver threatened to rob her if she didn't tip him next time he delivered to her.

"So please, next time tip your delivery driver. And if it turns out that delivery driver is me again, and you do not top yet again, I'm probably gonna rob you," the note said. "I'm only joking, but not really. Don't risk it though. Who knows what a disgruntled delivery driver who can't afford to eat that day is capable of."

After reading the letter, Ledford called police and attempted to contact Postmates, the on-demand delivery app.

When the company did not respond to her, Ledford posted two pages of the threatening letter she allegedly received to Facebook.

In her Facebook post, Ledford said she didn't tip because she thought the tip was included in the delivery charge.

After the note received attention online, Ledford told KTLA the company reached out to her, saying the man is no longer one of their drivers.

Ledford told KTLA that she is still afraid the man could show up.

She plans to pursue charges.