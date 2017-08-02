× City council to consider raising downtown Oklahoma City parking meter rates

OKLAHOMA CITY- If you often park in downtown Oklahoma City, you may have to pay more in the coming months.

A change to on-street parking in downtown Oklahoma City was proposed during Tuesday’s Oklahoma City Council meeting.

According to the proposal, each metered space would have a two-hour time limit and would raise the rate to $2 per hour.

Officials say the meters would also be upgraded so they could accept either coins or credit cards, not just one or the other. Also, the meters would change to a pay-by-plate system instead of forcing customers to put a receipt on their windshield.

The proposed changes are set for a public hearing on Aug. 15, and the council will vote on Aug. 29.