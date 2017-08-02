Clear video shows suspect burglarizing local convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Clear surveillance video captured a suspect burglarizing a local convenience store.

Just before 5 a.m. on July 28th, a man broke into a convenience store in the 13000 block of N. May Ave.

Cameras in the store show the suspect breaking through the glass door, then break into one of the cash registers.

According to the police report, the suspect stole two of the money drawers inside of the registers.

If you have any information about the suspect or the burglary, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.