Court records: Bodies found rotting, mummifying at Ohio funeral home

CARLISLE, Ohio – A funeral home in Ohio has lost its license after officials made disturbing discoveries inside the facility.

Documents obtained by WLWT show an investigation was launched involving Premium Mortuary Services after allegations surfaced that they were not refrigerating human remains.

Officials say once they got to the funeral home, they realized that there were several issues.

A report states that one body was growing mold while another had started to mummify. Maggots were also reportedly found on one of the decaying bodies.

Investigators learned the facility’s cooler was malfunctioning, so workers had placed car air fresheners around the building to mask the smell of decomposition.