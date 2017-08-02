× Enid police need help identifying suspect accused of burglarizing event center

ENID, Okla. – Enid police need your help identifying a suspect accused of burglarizing an event center.

Around 3 a.m. on August 1st, a male suspect burglarized the Central National Bank Event Center.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect and his vehicle.

If you have any information that could help police, please call the Enid Police Department at 580-242-7000, Garfield County Crime Stoppers at 580-233-6233 or can text the information to 274637 by texting Enid and the information in the text box.