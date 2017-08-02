Four inmates charged with manslaughter in connection to death of inmate at Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY – Four inmates in the Oklahoma County Jail have been charged with manslaughter following the death of another inmate.

Around 11:45 a.m. on July 18, officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say there was an altercation involving inmates in a holding area on the eighth floor.

When detention staff responded, they noticed that 36-year-old Maurice Pendleton needed medical attention.

Pendleton was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced that four inmates have been charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection to Pendleton’s death.

Officials say Martaveious Dewayne Gillioms, Hareth Hameed, Antonio Dewayne Ligons and Todd Alan Miller are all facing charges.

Investigators allege the four inmates attacked Pendleton after he walked into the holding area.

Hameed and Gillioms were originally booked into jail for murder warrants. Miller and Ligons were arrested on drug charges.