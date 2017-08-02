Hunter discovers 900-year-old bones in Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A hunter in Ohio made a strange discovery while searching for the perfect hunting spot in June.

Investigators tell WJW that the hunter stumbled upon what appeared to be old human remains near Mowhawk Dam.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and detectives and agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation began excavating the remains.

Officials were able to determine that the bones are about 900 years old, and could belong to a member of the Hopewell or Delaware tribes.

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History suggests that the remains be given to the nearest tribe for burial.