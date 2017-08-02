Investigators offering $5,000 reward for information related to deadly home invasion

CORDELL, Okla. – It has been about two weeks since a suspect in a home invasion killed an Oklahoma woman and injured her teenage son.

On July 20, investigators say 36-year-old Tammi Thomas and her 14-year-old son were attacked inside their Cordell home by an intruder.

During a struggle inside the home, the family was shot multiple times.

Tammi Thomas died from her injuries, and her 14-year-old son was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Although the teenager has since been released from the hospital, authorities say they still haven’t identified a suspect in the case.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information related to the case.

OSBI officials believe the suspect may have a blunt force trauma injury to his right forearm.

If anyone has any information that could help authorities, please call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017.