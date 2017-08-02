Irreplaceable family heirlooms stolen from Oklahoma City woman’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - When Barbara Walling opened her door, she never expected to come face-to-face with a suspected thief.

"I noticed there was some motion kind of in the mirror. And, when I got out, I noticed this door was kicked in and this door was open," Walling said.

As she made her way inside, she saw her home in disarray.

"And, then I pushed the door open a little bit, and the gentleman was standing at the other window in my bedroom. He was trying to get it open. He had already ransacked my room," Walling said.

After the thief ran from her home, she realized jewelry and family heirlooms that had been passed down for generations were missing.

She said the thief got away with a diamond wedding ring, ruby earrings and more.

"A brooch, and some earrings and some other jewelry that, you know, not real expensive but can't be replaced," she said.

A neighbor's surveillance camera captured a man who police want to speak with about the crime.

Walling is hoping someone will recognize him.

"He was about 5'5, maybe 5'6, 130 maybe 140 pounds. He was definitely Caucasian. He's wearing dark pants, baggy pants and a dark shirt and a cap," Walling said.

For now, she’s scouring local pawn shops, hoping to recover her jewelry.

"I just put together a sheet of description and the pieces that I know for sure that we're missing and visiting the pawn shops around. I have a list of all 23 of them in Oklahoma City, and I'll be hitting them all," she said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Oklahoma City CrimeStoppers.