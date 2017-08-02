× Land lease for Oklahoma City Balloon Festival terminated

OKLAHOMA CITY – An event that was going to send dozens of hot air balloons into the skies over the Oklahoma City area will need to find a new venue.

The Oklahoma City Balloon Festival was scheduled to take place from Aug. 24 through Aug. 27 at Chisholm Creek in Oklahoma City.

On Wednesday afternoon, Chisholm Creek announced that it has terminated the land lease for the festival.

“We regret to announce that we have terminated the land lease agreement with the event organizer OKC Balloon Festival, LLC for failure to meet the necessary requirements. Chisholm Creek has high standards to uphold in service to our patrons and tenants, and we did not have confidence in the organizer’s ability to successfully execute an event of this capacity. We are disappointed that the event organizer, who is not affiliated with Chisholm Creek, was not able to keep their commitments for the OKC Balloon Festival,” a statement from Chisholm Creek read.

Officials with Chisholm Creek say that people who have already purchased tickets or sponsorship for the event should contact the festival at (918) 442-4860.

At this point, it is not clear if the festival will move to a different location or be canceled.