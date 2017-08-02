× Man shot by police sues OKC, police officer

OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal lawsuit against a city police officer and Oklahoma City has been filed by a man who was shot in the abdomen by police.

In December 2016, Officer Colton Ellis of the Oklahoma City Police Department shot 21-year-old Dorles Ellis in the abdomen after he ran from a traffic stop. The suspect had been pulled over for speeding but eventually ran into a dark, narrow driveway in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, as Officer Ellis gave chase. Dorles Ellis was unarmed in this incident.

The lawsuit claims Ellis was “unjustifiably shot” by Officer Ellis, who “did not exercise reasonable police tactics and did not use his police equipment properly”. It includes four total counts: negligence, intentional assault and battery, and two counts of a violation of rights.

Newschannel 4 spoke with Ellis’ attorney Scott Adams who says they are demanding a jury trial.

Due to pending litigation, public information officers for both the city of Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City Police Department say they are unable to comment on the matter at this time.