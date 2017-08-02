Metro man tackles, handcuffs alleged burglar

OKLAHOMA CITY – An alleged burglar was arrested after an Oklahoma City man chased the suspect down, tackled him, then placed him in handcuffs until police could arrive.

Gray Delacluyse was woken early Monday morning by his dachshund barking.

He walked out and found a burglar stealing things inside his house on N.W. 22nd near Penn.

Delacluyse says he chased the man into the backyard, tackled him, handcuffed him and held him until police arrived.

