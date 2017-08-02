Officials: Crews searching for trapped victims after explosion, partial collapse of Minneapolis private school

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Firefighters were searching for people trapped underneath rubble following an explosion at a Minneapolis school.

Officials say a gas leak is likely to blame for an explosion that caused the partial collapse of Minnehaha Academy on Wednesday afternoon.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says that they have received a report of one person dying as a result of the collapse. They are also searching through the rubble to find anyone who may be trapped.

1 fatality reported and at least persons trapped beneath collapse reported. Crews extinguishing fire, searching for victims and extricating. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) August 2, 2017

Minnehaha Academy issued the following statement:

“There was a gas leak and explosion at the Upper School. Emergency responders are on the scene. This only affects the Upper School. If you need to pick up a person from the school, pick up on Edmond Blvd. We will keep you informed as we learn more.”

Minnehaha Academy is a private Christian school in Minneapolis. Officials say classes were not in session at the time of the collapse, but some staff members were in the building.