Overnight earthquakes rattle the metro

EDMOND, Okla. – Multiple earthquakes overnight rattled metro residents.

At least three earthquakes struck in Edmond overnight.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 3.0 magnitude quake at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday.

Hours later, around 12:18 a.m., a larger earthquake struck the same area.

Whoa! Earthquake in Edmond. Hit hard at our house. How 'bout you?! @kfor — Kevin Ogle (@kforkevinogle) August 2, 2017

That one measured to be a 3.5, according to the USGS.

Huge mem and Bryant . Heard it comin too! — OkChristmaslights (@okchristmaslig1) August 2, 2017

@kfor Another earthquake… that one seemed stronger than the one that hit edmond earlier — Molly (@smalls0485) August 2, 2017

Felt it pretty hard at 2nd and Bryant! — Jordan McAfee (@JSMcAfee) August 2, 2017

Then, around 2:50 a.m., another 3.0 earthquake struck in Edmond.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage.

Oklahoma’s earthquakes have been linked to oil and gas production.

State regulators have shut down or imposed new restrictions on underground wells that are used for wastewater disposal.

Visiting from Denver and felt it. Woke up everyone in the house. — Kristen Ann (@mom23in2003) August 2, 2017