Police: Armed customer shoots, kills pharmacy robber

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Authorities say a robbery suspect was killed after he demanded drugs from a Phoenix pharmacy.

On Tuesday evening, investigators say 12 customers were inside the Walgreens in north Phoenix when a man wearing a wig walked toward the pharmacy counter.

Investigators told KPNX that the man pulled out a gun and started pointing it at people before he demanded oxycontin.

At that point, a customer who was also armed shot the suspect.

“When they arrived, they had a group of about a dozen customers and employees hiding inside the store, fleeing from the store. A bit of a chaotic scene for the officers upon their arrival,” said Sgt. Jonathan Howard, with the Phoenix Police Department.

Authorities say they found the suspect critically injured behind the pharmacy counter. When officers reached the suspect, they realized that he was actually armed with two handguns.

Before an ambulance could arrive on scene, the suspect died from his injuries.

Officials say that it is still early on in the investigation, but they do not believe the customer will face any charges.

“People have a right to defend themselves and to defend others, especially when we’re talking about serious physical injury or death. At this point, it seems to be a case of a Good Samaritan in the right place at the right time. It’s unfortunate that someone had to lose their life tonight but at least we have 12 other people that are safe from any injury,” said Sgt. Howard.