Police looking for couple accused of trafficking drugs, hiding them in Moore home

MOORE, Okla. – Police are looking for a couple accused of trafficking drugs and using a home in Moore as a stash house.

There are warrants out for Stacy Seely and Kimberlie Suarez, both charged with aggravated drug trafficking 450 grams or more of methamphetamine and drug trafficking 10 grams or more of heroine, among other drug and firearm-related charges.

The raid on the house, in the 1300 block of Northridge Road, started when an officer watching the home stopped Seely on a traffic stop.

Officers found small amounts of meth, drug paraphernalia, and a notebook with drug sales recorded inside. Seely was arrested on misdemeanor charges and later made bond.

The affidavit states that while he was in custody, Seely admitted he was “directly involved with smuggling drugs and cell phones into the Oklahoma State Prison.”

He further admitted to “smuggling large quantities of drugs for the ‘Mexicans,’ driving load vehicles from California to Oklahoma.”

It’s not surprising news to neighbors.

“Over here on the side, they have a little driveway into their house,” said Cody Hill. “And you would see three or four cars a night pull up in there.”

The subsequent hours-long search of the house included vehicles towed from the property’s backyard.

A pried-open safe revealed about two pounds of crystal meth, syringes loaded with heroine, and around the house other various drugs, firearms, and a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to court documents.

Now police are searching for Seely and Suarez.

Investigators said there will be other warrants issued related to the investigation.