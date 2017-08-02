Police searching for suspect who shot, pistol whipped liquor store clerk

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a man who robbed and shot a liquor store clerk last month.

Officials say a suspect walked into the Lyrewood Liquor store and robbed the store clerk at gunpoint before the pair began fighting.

The fight spilled into the parking lot, where surveillance cameras captured the scuffle.

Investigators say the clerk was shot in the leg and pistol whipped by the suspect.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.