× Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old man with early signs of Alzheimer’s disease

LAWTON, Okla. – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 73-year-old man.

Officials are looking for Richard Ricci who was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday leaving his home in Lawton.

He is driving a white 2011 Toyota Camry with the Oklahoma tag FGB792.

Authorities say Ricci has early signs of Alzheimer’s disease and a history of stroke and diabetes.

If you see Ricci or know his whereabouts, call police.