The sunshine returns today with partly cloudy skies.

Highs will climb to the upper 80s and lower 90s, still below normal.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will form south and east.

Our next cold front starts to move into the state tomorrow.

Storms will develop northwest tomorrow afternoon.

Highs will be the warmest of the week in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

As the front moves south, storms will follow, moving into the Metro tomorrow evening.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Friday, especially in the morning.

Clouds and rain will keep highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

There’s a bigger chance for storms Saturday night through Sunday.

Long-range models suggest heavy rain may be possible through Wednesday with several inches of rain possible!

Stay tuned for updates!