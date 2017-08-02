“The most giving person I know,” Metro woman makes helping homeless her life’s mission

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – They are gripped by a debilitating world of poverty and depression. Many live on the streets, in cars and if they’re lucky – in homeless shelters.

But Lisa Chastain is a comforting salve to Oklahoma’s wounded.

She started a special outreach program called “A Helping Hand to the Homeless.”

“They are out there and you don’t pay attention to them. But when you get to know them, they are people – somebody’s mom, dad, sister, brother. They are human just like us,” Lisa told NewsChannel 4. “They just need a little help and hopefully we can do that. And they make me feel valued because they are so appreciative of what we do for them.”

Lisa and her army of volunteers invest energy and resources into more than 100 homeless people each week.

“We feed them a hot meal, hygiene products, clothing. The pet food pantry, twice a month, gives them dog food. It’s an amazing ministry. They are so appreciative. It’s so heart warming to make a difference in somebody else’s life. It’s amazing and so fulfilling,” Lisa said.

It is Lisa’s commitment to others that inspired long time friend Melinda Herbert to nominate her for Pay It 4Ward.

“This is more than an act of kindness. She’s saving lives because they have nothing. The folks she’s helping have absolutely nothing and they don’t know what to get,” Herbert said.

“You are absolutely amazing, the most giving person I know,” Herbert told Lisa.

And as promised, Lisa and her team did invest the money into the metro’s growing homeless population.

They also continue to give something money cannot buy: Respect, compassion and unconditional love.

