Two survivors from deadly Purcell crash undergo surgery

TULSA, Okla. – Two Oklahoma teenagers are recovering from serious injuries following a devastating crash last month. Now, support is pouring in from across the country.

On July 17, emergency crews responded to a crash on I-35 near mile marker 91 in Purcell.

Erin Van Horn was driving a white 2014 GMC Yukon with six kids inside when her SUV slammed into the back of a stopped semi truck at a high rate of speed.

“It was a significant crash. It was a high impact crash, high-speed,” said Trooper Dwight Durant, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “It looks like the semi was in the right hand lane at a stop. And, SUV comes up behind it and runs into the back of it.”

Van Horn died as a result of the crash, along with her 10-year-old son, Zachary Van Horn, 11-year-old Beck Kitterman and 13-year-old Lizzie Edwards.

Family friends tell NewsChannel 4 Van Horn was returning home to Tulsa after an outing at Turner Falls.

Two of the survivors are still recovering from their injuries.

KJRH reports that Izzy Kitterman underwent tracheostomy surgery, and doctors were able to remove her breathing tube.

Lauren Van Horn also underwent surgery on her Achilles tendon and heel.

As they recover from their injuries, friends say they will not be alone in their journey.

So far, support has poured in from soccer teams, police departments and celebrities across the country.