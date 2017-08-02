× Unknown odor causes breathing problems on incoming flight

Oklahoma City-An unknown order was reported on a Jet Blue flight coming into Will Rogers World Airport, on Wednesday morning around 2:00 am.

OKCFD were called on site to assist EMSA with patients having trouble breathing. Officials say five people were treated for breathing problems associated with the unknown odor.

The cause of the odor is still being investigated by officials at this time.

