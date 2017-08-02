What is that thing? Arizona resident startled by bizarre bug

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. – Thomas Acosta has lived in Arizona for 37 years, but he says he was startled when he spotted a bizarre looking creature by his home.

“I didn’t know they are native to Arizona. I haven’t seen camel spiders, but I heard of them in Iraq,” Acosta told ABC 15.

While outside of his home, he stumbled upon a creature that looks like a combination of a spider and scorpion.

Experts say the creature is commonly called a camel spider, wind scorpion or sun spider. It is a cousin to both the spider and scorpion, but it is in the genus ‘Eremobates.’

Biologists say it can get big enough to eat small rodents, birds and lizards. However, it is not venomous and poses little threat to humans.