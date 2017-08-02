× What we know about unknown odor that caused breathing problems on plane that stopped at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY – Multiple people were treated for breathing problems at the Will Rogers World Airport after an unknown odor was reported on a plane.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, a Jet Blue flight en route to Ft. Lauderdale from California had to stop at the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City when multiple people on board the plane started having breathing problems due to an unknown odor coming from the back of the plane.

Officials say three crew members and two passengers received medical attention.

The cause of the odor is still being investigated.

