Wife is donating kidney to husband

Bolton, CT – A Connecticut woman is donating a kidney to her husband.

Jeff Miller desperately needs the kidney.

“It’s been a really big struggle for the last 28 years, but we’ve made,” said Nicky Miller, who is donating the kidney to her husband. “Don’t know how, don’t know why. But, we’ve made it!”

When Nicky was just a freshman in high school, she met the man who would one day be her husband.

Nicky and Jeff went to prom together, got married and have three children – Christopher, Ryan, and Heather. All three children are now all grown up.

But, Jeff has started missing out on some of life’s most important moments.

“Just looking at him, you look perfectly normal,” Nicky said. “But, really, you’re dying on the inside.”

Jeff has end stage kidney failure and has only 7 percent kidney function.

He’s had multiple surgeries, has been doing dialysis every night for two years and spends a lot of time at the doctor’s office.

“It’s one thing to provide for your family for so long, and then it’s hard when you’re not able to,” Jeff said.

He could have waited years for a transplant. On Father’s Day, Nicky and their family surprised him with breakfast. There was a can of beans and a card telling him Nicky was going to donate one of her kidneys.

“To see that, it was a good feeling,” Jeff said. “I’m very grateful and blessed that Nicky decided to do it, as much as I didn’t want her to.”

They’ll be doing the surgery at Hartford Hospital.

“They say, once he gets the kidney and it’s up and running, he’ll feel 1,010 percent better,” Nicky said.

Then, Jeff will be able to play with their 7-year-old grandson, go fishing, return to work and walk his daughter down the aisle.

Nicky said you give all you can to the people you love.

“It’s self-sacrifice without worrying about the repercussions of it,” Nicky said. “If it were my friend over there, I’d do it for her too!”

Nicky and Jeff said they are hoping to have their surgeries in the next month or so. They said they’re looking forward to the start of their new life, together.

Their surgeries will leave them both out of work for several months, so their daughter has set up a GoFundMe page to help them out.