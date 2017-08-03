10 earthquakes recorded in the Sooner State within 24 hours

OKLAHOMA – At least 10 earthquakes have been recorded in the Sooner State within the past 24 hours.

We’ve become fairly used to earthquakes in Oklahoma the past few years, but a recent uptick in the frequency of the earthquakes has some people looking for answers.

After a 4.2 quake struck near Edmond Wednesday night, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission said its Induced Seismicity Department and the Oklahoma Geological Survey are investigating the recent quakes.

The injection of wastewater from oil and gas production into disposal wells has been linked to an uptick in earthquakes, but the commission said Thursday no disposal wells are in the metro area, the epicenter of many of the recent quakes.

