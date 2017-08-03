× Alfred Angelo says it is not sending out any more dresses to customers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Weddings can be a stressful time for brides, and the recent closure of a popular bridal store sent many brides into a panic.

Last month, Alfred Angelo Bridal announced that all of its stores across the country are closing after the company filed for bankruptcy.

Employees called customers to pick up their dresses that were in the store, but many other brides were still waiting for their dresses to be delivered.

Initially, the company said that they would honor all orders and mail the dresses to the brides.

However, Alfred Angelo posted a note on its website saying it will not fill the rest of the orders.

“The Chapter 7 Trustee greatly regrets the upset that Alfred Angelo’s July 14th bankruptcy filing has caused its customers. While we have been successful in obtaining customer records and delivering many dresses and accessories for customers all over the country, even after the bankruptcy filing date, it has now become apparent that the logistical and financial strain of fulfilling each and every open order makes continuing that course of action no longer possible. Thus, to the extent any order has not been fully delivered to a customer, it shall have to remain unfilled. If you believe you are owed any money, please use the link below to complete a proof of claim. Please be advised that neither the Chapter 7 Trustee nor her counsel are authorized to provide legal advice to any affected customer regarding their purchase.”