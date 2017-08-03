Arkansas day care investigated for leaving child unattended

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two employees of a North Little Rock day care center have been fired after a child was left unattended.

The day care operator, Ascent Children’s Health Services, is the same as one in West Memphis where a child died in a hot van in June.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services said it was investigating the company to determine whether any laws were broken when the child was left unattended Monday. Agency spokeswoman Brandi Hinkle said she didn’t know the child’s condition.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that two other staff members were fired after a similar incident was reported at the North Little Rock center on June 28.

At Ascent’s West Memphis center, a 5-year-old boy was left in a van for almost nine hours and died on June 12.

The company and its chief executive, Republican Rep. Dan Sullivan, declined The Associated Press’ request for comment Thursday.