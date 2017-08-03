Arkansas man resentenced in 1997 murder he committed at age 16

VAN BUREN, Ark. – A northwest Arkansas man has been resentenced to life in prison for committing a murder in 1997 at age 16.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Tony Ray was one of nearly 60 offenders in Lincoln County whose life sentences were vacated last year after the Supreme Court expanded its ban on mandatory life without parole for juveniles.

Authorities say Ray broke into Lisa Gail Lewis’ home in Van Buren and fatally shot her.

Ray will qualify for parole in 30 years because the state’s Fair Sentencing of Minors Act allows minors who were sentenced to life in prison for murder convictions to qualify for parole retroactively.

Ray is also serving a 20-year prison sentence for a theft in 1999. It’ll run consecutively to his murder sentence.