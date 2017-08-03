Body found near trail in bottom of Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. – A Grand Canyon National Park spokeswoman says a body believed to be a missing 38-year-old Texas woman was found less than 450 yards from a trail in the bottom of the canyon.

Park spokeswoman Emily Davis says searchers found the body believed to be Sarah Beadle of Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday afternoon on the north side of the Colorado River near a bridge and about three-quarters of a mile from the Phantom Ranch lodge.

Davis says the cause of death is not known and is under investigation by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Beadle was reported missing on Tuesday. She had hiked down the South Kaibab trail with two children ages 10 and 11 who are reported OK after being found along the trail.

Davis says the circumstances of how Beadle and the children separated are under investigation.

Davis says Beadle was the parent of one child and that the other was a niece or nephew.