Braum's seeks delay in controversial Classen Circle plan to arrange community meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma-based ice cream and dairy store is delaying its application to the planning commission regarding a controversial plan, according to OKCTalk.

Last month, Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Stores submitted a rezoning application for a parcel of land near N.W. 50th St. and Classen Circle.

The area is familiar to drivers and residents because of the triangular block that serves as the home for the HiLo Club, Drunken Fry and other businesses.

The application asked the planning commission to rezone six lots from residential to commercial; a conceptual site plan shows buildings on the block would be razed and made into a parking lot for a new Braum’s restaurant and store.

“It’s a little overwhelming and people are not very happy right now about the whole idea of it not being here anymore,” Topher Copeland, manager of the HiLo Club said.

The building that is home to the HiLo and Drunken Fry was built in 1948 as the Donnay Building. Many residents and patrons say they want to save the building and the block from becoming a new store or parking lot.

“Braum’s is a vital part of this community too. So I would hope that the powers that be at Braum’s would see the petition, they would see how much people love this building, and that they might think twice about tearing it down,” said Lynne Rostochil, who started a petition to save the Donnay building.

On Thursday, KFOR’s partner OKCTalk received word that Braum’s is delaying its application so a community meeting can be held.

A letter from Braum’s to the Planning & Zoning Commission states that the company would like to delay its application until Sept. 28 so they can arrange a community meeting.