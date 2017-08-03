× Driver’s license headquarters in Lawton to close for remodeling project

LAWTON, Okla. – Drivers or soon-to-be drivers may need to change their plans following the temporary closure of the driver’s license headquarters in Lawton.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced that the Lawton driver’s license headquarters, located at 705 E. Gore, will be closed Aug. 11 through Aug. 18 for remodeling.

Officials say most services will be affected by the closure, including driver’s license applications, written tests, driving skills tests and driver compliance hearings.

However, the CDL skills testing will not be closed during this time.

Customers are asked to visit the Altus, Chickasha, Hinton, Clinton or Ardmore sites during the remodeling project.

The office is expected to reopen on Aug. 21.