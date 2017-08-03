Edmond Fire Department releases video from moment 4.2 quake struck

EDMOND, Okla. – A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled the metro Wednesday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Edmond around 9:56 p.m. Originally, the earthquake was measured to be a 4.4; however, it was later downgraded to 4.2.

Many people around the metro reported feeling the ground shake.

The earthquake knocked out two electric substations, leaving about 1,900 customers without power for about an hour.

The Edmond Fire Department even captured amazing video from the moment the quake struck.

In the video, you can see the moment the lights go out.