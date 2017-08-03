× Firelake Fireflight Balloon Fest in Shawnee to still go on as planned

SHAWNEE, Okla. – If you had planned to go to a hot air balloon festival that was canceled this week, event organizers in Shawnee say you have another option.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Balloon Festival announced that the event scheduled for later this month had been canceled.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are sad to announce the cancellation of the OKC Balloon Festival for 2017. Full refunds will be provided automatically and we apologize for any inconvenience,” a statement from event organizers read, in part.

However, another hot air balloon festival says the news has caused some confusion among its patrons.

The Firelake Fireflight Balloon Fest is scheduled to take place from Aug. 4 through Aug. 6 at the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Powwow Grounds in Shawnee.

Festival organizers say their event is still going on as planned, and they expect about 15,000 people from across the state to come out for the festivities.

In addition to the hot air balloons, visitors can enjoy food trucks, a beer garden, BMX racing and live entertainment.

Admission is free.