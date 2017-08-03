Former Gov. Fallin staffer investigated for alleged upskirt photo

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former aide to Gov. Mary Fallin is the subject of an investigation into whether he secretly took a photo up a woman’s dress during a budget meeting last May, according to authorities.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirming to NewsChannel 4 that it conducted an investigation into former staffer Travis Brauer and that the report is now with Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater.

Prater tells NewsChannel 4 that the investigation into the allegations against Brauer are ongoing.

The allegations, first reported by NonDoc, stem from a House Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget committee meeting held the evening of May 23 at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

A woman, according to a police report filed with the Oklahoma City Police Department on May 24, told officers that others in the meeting room believed a man — later identified as Brauer — was allegedly seen placing a smartphone next to the woman’s heel, with the camera facing up.

Calls and messages to Brauer — as well as the woman who is making the claims — have not been returned.

Brauer has worked for Gov. Fallin for several years and resigned from his position on July 11, telling Fallin in his resignation letter that he “decided that it is time for me to pursue other opportunities.”

No arrests have been made, nor charges filed.

When asked for comment from the Governor’s office, her spokesman said “The governor’s office does not comment on personnel issues.”