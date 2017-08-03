× Former Oklahoma senator pleads guilty to embezzlement charges

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former Oklahoma senator has pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzlement charges.

Republican Kyle Loveless was accused of diverting over $100,000 from his 2012 and 2016 campaign funds for illegal, personal use.

Loveless resigned back in April as the investigation was underway.

Now, he has been charged with the felony conviction.

The special primary election for his Senate District 45 seat is August 8, and Loveless will not be able to vote.