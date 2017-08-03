“It could have killed me,” Oklahoma motorcyclist injured after hitting wire stretched across roadway

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. – Carl Smith knows the dangers associated with motorcycles, but says a prank along an Osage County road could have cost him his life.

Smith says he decided to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle home from work on Tuesday morning when he spotted something across the roadway.

At first, he says he thought the thin wire tied from one pole to another across the road was just a spider web.

When he realized it was something much stronger, it was too late.

“There was nothing I could do. I felt helpless,” he said.

According to FOX 23, the wire hit Smith in the neck and nearly threw him from his bike.

He says the wire eventually snapped and wrapped around his neck. He was left with scratches and bruises, but says he could have been killed had the wire not snapped.

“It could have killed me. It could have killed anybody,” he said.

Now, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the prank.