Norman city councilman says OHP, “negligence” is to blame for Lt. Heath Meyers death

NORMAN, Okla. – A city council member’s Facebook posts are creating controversy. The elected official is calling out the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It’s surrounding the death of Lt. Heath Meyer, who was killed in the line of duty while trying to put out stop sticks during a high speed chase last month.

Norman City Councilman Stephen Tyler Holman aimed his posts at the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s policy.

The Facebook post read “Putting out stop sticks to stop a car going over 100 mph is extremely negligent on behalf of the OHP. They put people’s lives at risk by doing that and it ended up costing one of their own.”

The post has since been deleted but not without backlash.

“Heath Meyer put himself in harm’s way that night to protect everybody on that highway, including Councilman Holman,” said Corey Miner.

Miner is a former trooper and he wrote an open letter in response to Holman’s controversial Facebook posts.

“I think he should apologize to Trooper Meyer’s widow, I think he should apologize to Trooper Meyer’s two children, and I think he should apologize to those constituents whom he represents,” Miner said.

The City Councilman posted his comments to Facebook July 31, the same day Lt. Meyer was laid to rest. Holman went on to post again, saying the department can’t fully blame the suspect for Meyer’s death and ignore other factors he again called “negligence.”

That post was also deleted.

“Is it negligent, absolutely it’s negligent, on behalf of the people that refused to pull over and instigate pursuits,” Miner said.

Holman later replied to a comment on Facebook stating he supports all good law enforcement officers, calling Meyer one of them.

​NewsChannel 4 made several attempts to get a response from Holman by asking the City Manager for his contact, as well as trying his number on the City Council website, but we never received a response.