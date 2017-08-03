Oklahoma appeals court upholds conviction, sentence for man who fatally shot 14-year-old girl

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma appeals court has upheld the life sentence of a Lexington man who was convicted of first-degree murder in the drive-by shooting of a 14-year-old girl.

The state Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday rejected claims by Cody Dallas Delano that he didn’t get a fair trial and had ineffective attorneys, among other claims.

Delano was convicted in 2015 in the fatal shooting of Railena Rhodes. Prosecutors said Delano was at a party with friends in 2014 when he got into a fight and was chased out of the house.

Authorities said an angered Delano returned to the house armed with a rifle and shot five or six times. Rhodes was the only person who was shot. She was hit in the neck and died from a single gunshot wound.

Prosecutors said Delano was angry because someone “hit on his girlfriend” at Rhodes’ house.

Delano’s attorneys said Delano’s friends took his car and guns and shot into the house.