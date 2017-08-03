Oklahoma County commissioners vote to permanently close portion of Triple X Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. - Oklahoma County commissioners have voted to permanently close a half-mile portion of Triple X Rd., citing concerns of potential collapse.

According to District 2 Commissioner Brian Maughan, erosion has continually impacted that stretch of roadway caused by the North Canadian River.

"The river has pushed 550 feet to the west in the past 12 years," he says. "Motorists are in immediate danger anytime they travel that stretch of Triple X Rd."

According to Maughan, the roadway will likely collapse soon. Buried underneath the roadway are natural gas lines, which could potentially rupture and cause a fire or explosion.

The problem is complicated because of split jurisdictions in that area.

In order to address the issue of irregular river movement, the riverbed and its course would need to be redirected. According to Maughan, the Army Corps of Engineers is responsible for the riverbed and its course.

Relocating Triple X Rd. to the east would allow for the entire strip to be reopened, but he says a potential new route overlaps the land under the jurisdiction of Oklahoma City and the City of Choctaw.

In a press release sent Thursday, Maughan said he would continue to work with officials from the Army Corps of Engineers and local governments to search for a solution. However, high costs and multiple jurisdictions don't promise a solution anytime soon.