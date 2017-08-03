× Oklahoma freshman quarterback dismissed for violating team rules

NORMAN, Okla. – With less than a month before the Sooners take the field, a player has been dismissed from the team.

On Wednesday, OU issued a statement saying that freshman quarterback Chris Robison had been dismissed for violating team rules. However, OU head coach Lincoln Riley would not specify which rule was broken.

In April, Robison was arrested for public intoxication along with defensive back Ronnie LaRue.

Robison, who was only 18-years-old at the time of his arrest, was a former 4-star recruit and a top 10 quarterback prospect from the 2016 signing class.

He enrolled early in order to participate in spring practices, but did not train with the team during summer workouts.

The Sooners kick off their season against UTEP on Sept. 2.