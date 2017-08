× One person hospitalized after crashing head-on into tractor in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was hospitalized after crashing head-on into a tractor Thursday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., officials say a small SUV crashed head-on into a line maintenance tractor near Western and 122nd.

The front blade of the tractor crashed through the windshield, briefly trapping the SUV’s driver.

Fire crews were able to extract the driver, who was then rushed to a local hospital.